    Aerial Gunnery

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pilots assigned to 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron and 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery qualifications, July 23, 2022, Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

