Pilots assigned to 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron and 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery qualifications, July 23, 2022, Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851297
|VIRIN:
|220723-A-OT114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124242
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT