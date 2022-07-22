Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMAS Supply replenishes USS Essex

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces LS Ernesto Sanchez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2022) Royal Australian Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMAS Supply (A 195) conducts a replenishment at sea with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Ernesto Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851294
    VIRIN: 220722-N-N0842-1004-A
    Filename: DOD_109124049
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, HMAS Supply replenishes USS Essex, by LS Ernesto Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC2022
    S20221586

