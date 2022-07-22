PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2022) Royal Australian Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMAS Supply (A 195) conducts a replenishment at sea with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Ernesto Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851294
|VIRIN:
|220722-N-N0842-1004-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109124049
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HMAS Supply replenishes USS Essex, by LS Ernesto Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
