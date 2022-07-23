U.S. Marines execute live-fire training at Range 400

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute Range 400 during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCGACC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 23, 2022. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a MAGTF. Range 400 is used to conduct company-level live-fire training in deliberate assault against defensive positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|07.23.2022
|07.24.2022 19:12
|B-Roll
|851281
|220723-M-AB253-1001
|DOD_109123705
|00:01:35
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
