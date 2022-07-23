Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines execute live-fire training at Range 400

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute Range 400 during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCGACC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 23, 2022. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a MAGTF. Range 400 is used to conduct company-level live-fire training in deliberate assault against defensive positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851281
    VIRIN: 220723-M-AB253-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123705
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines execute live-fire training at Range 400, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESERVES
    MILITARY
    TWENTYNINE PALMS
    MARINES
    MFRITX422

