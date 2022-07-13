Oregon National Guard, 2-218 FA 2022 Live Fire at YTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, fires the powerful M777 Howitzer during their annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on July 13, 2022. During the training period, July 10-22, 2-218 FA prioritized basic artillery skills using firing tables to hone their unit's ability to engage and destroy targets at a distance with live rounds.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)