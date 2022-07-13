Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard, 2-218 FA 2022 Live Fire at YTC

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this video Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, fires the powerful M777 Howitzer during their annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on July 13, 2022. During the training period, July 10-22, 2-218 FA prioritized basic artillery skills using firing tables to hone their unit's ability to engage and destroy targets at a distance with live rounds.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 17:46
    Category: Interviews
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard, 2-218 FA 2022 Live Fire at YTC, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    M777
    ORARNG
    2-218FA
    howitzer live fire

