Oregon National Guard, 2-218 FA 2022 Live Fire at YTC

In this video Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, fires the powerful M777 Howitzer during their annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on July 13, 2022. During the training period, July 10-22, 2-218 FA prioritized basic artillery skills using firing tables to hone their unit's ability to engage and destroy targets at a distance with live rounds.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|07.13.2022
|07.23.2022 17:46
|Interviews
|851271
|220713-Z-ZJ128-1008
|220713
|DOD_109123559
|00:01:20
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|0
|0
