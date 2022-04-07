Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Army Band encourages musicians to audition for positions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GATLINBURG, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 100th Army Bank out of Fort Knox, Kentucky played in Gatlinburg, Tennessee during America's first parade to celebrate the 4th of July. During the performances soldiers reflect on how playing in the band has impacted them and encourages other musicians to consider auditioning to join their ranks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851265
    VIRIN: 220704-A-SV038-052
    Filename: DOD_109123387
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GATLINBURG, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Army Band encourages musicians to audition for positions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Army
    Gatlinburg
    Fort Knox
    100th Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT