100th Army Band encourages musicians to audition for positions

The 100th Army Bank out of Fort Knox, Kentucky played in Gatlinburg, Tennessee during America's first parade to celebrate the 4th of July. During the performances soldiers reflect on how playing in the band has impacted them and encourages other musicians to consider auditioning to join their ranks.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851265
|VIRIN:
|220704-A-SV038-052
|Filename:
|DOD_109123387
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|GATLINBURG, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
