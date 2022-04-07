100th Army Band encourages musicians to audition for positions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 100th Army Bank out of Fort Knox, Kentucky played in Gatlinburg, Tennessee during America's first parade to celebrate the 4th of July. During the performances soldiers reflect on how playing in the band has impacted them and encourages other musicians to consider auditioning to join their ranks.