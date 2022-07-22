Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dustin Stark 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division held a twilight tattoo event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The twilight tattoo marks the constitution and organization of the 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community. The division’s Marne Hall of Fame was highlighted during the event with the goal of connecting current Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either their valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851262
    VIRIN: 220722-A-KV885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123270
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo, by PFC Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    3ID
    Twilight Tattoo
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier

