3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division held a twilight tattoo event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The twilight tattoo marks the constitution and organization of the 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community. The division’s Marne Hall of Fame was highlighted during the event with the goal of connecting current Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either their valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment.)