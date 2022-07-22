3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo

The 3rd Infantry Division held a twilight tattoo event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The twilight tattoo marks the constitution and organization of the 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community. The division’s Marne Hall of Fame was highlighted during the event with the goal of connecting current Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either their valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dustin Stark, 50th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|07.22.2022
|07.23.2022 11:40
|B-Roll
|851262
|220722-A-KV885-1001
|DOD_109123270
|00:01:30
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
