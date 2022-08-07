Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    07.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tara McGinnis, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the , Djibouti (CLDJ), transferred OIC responsibility to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephanie Paone in a change of charge ceremony on camp, July 8, 2022. The Commanding Officer of CLDJ, Capt. Brian R. Iber, presided over the event and was the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851258
    VIRIN: 220708-N-AE068-0309
    Filename: DOD_109123106
    Length: 00:29:47
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Expeditionary Medical Force
    Change of Charge
    EMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT