EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tara McGinnis, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the , Djibouti (CLDJ), transferred OIC responsibility to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephanie Paone in a change of charge ceremony on camp, July 8, 2022. The Commanding Officer of CLDJ, Capt. Brian R. Iber, presided over the event and was the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|07.08.2022
|07.23.2022 07:13
|Video Productions
|851258
|220708-N-AE068-0309
|DOD_109123106
|00:29:47
|DJ
|0
|0
