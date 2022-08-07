EMF Change of Charge at Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tara McGinnis, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the , Djibouti (CLDJ), transferred OIC responsibility to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephanie Paone in a change of charge ceremony on camp, July 8, 2022. The Commanding Officer of CLDJ, Capt. Brian R. Iber, presided over the event and was the guest speaker. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)