B-2 Spirit Taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise, July 15, 2022. The BTF will employ the B-2 to conduct joint training and strategic deterrence missions alongside Allies and partners in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)