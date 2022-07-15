Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit Taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise, July 15, 2022. The BTF will employ the B-2 to conduct joint training and strategic deterrence missions alongside Allies and partners in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851255
    VIRIN: 220715-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123046
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU

    This work, B-2 Spirit Taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomb Task Force

