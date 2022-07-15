A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise, July 15, 2022. The BTF will employ the B-2 to conduct joint training and strategic deterrence missions alongside Allies and partners in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 23:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851255
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123046
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-2 Spirit Taxis at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
