B-2 Spirits land at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, assigned to 509th Bomb Wing, lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia in support of a Bomber Task Force training exercise, July 12. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851253
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123022
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
