    2022 CISM Women's Military Football World Cup Highlights

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A highlight reel of the 2022 CISM Women's Military Football World Cup hosted in Spokane, Washington. The tournament took place from July 11-22. Ten teams competed in this year's games.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851245
    VIRIN: 220711-F-BJ371-937
    Filename: DOD_109122695
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Sports
    CISM
    CISM Military Football World Cup

