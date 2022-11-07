2022 CISM Women's Military Football World Cup Highlights

A highlight reel of the 2022 CISM Women's Military Football World Cup hosted in Spokane, Washington. The tournament took place from July 11-22. Ten teams competed in this year's games.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851245
|VIRIN:
|220711-F-BJ371-937
|Filename:
|DOD_109122695
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
