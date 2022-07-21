U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julian Montenegro, an aircraft ordnance technician assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 775, conducts flightline operations at a forward arming and refueling point, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 21, 2022. FARP operations allow the Aviation Combat Element to maintain longer times on station and decrease turnaround times in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851244
|VIRIN:
|220721-M-BD822-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109122694
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Ordnance Technician flightline operations, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
