    Aviation Ordnance Technician flightline operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julian Montenegro, an aircraft ordnance technician assigned to Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 775, conducts flightline operations at a forward arming and refueling point, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 21, 2022. FARP operations allow the Aviation Combat Element to maintain longer times on station and decrease turnaround times in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851244
    VIRIN: 220721-M-BD822-0002
    Filename: DOD_109122694
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    RESERVES
    MARINES
    MWSS-473
    MAGTF-23
    USMCnews
    MFRITX422

