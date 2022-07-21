220723-O-N0842-1001-NZ KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (July 21, 2022) Multinational Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units from Australia, Republic of Korea and Mexico training in helicopter infiltration and explosive ordnance disposal during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal New Zealand Air Force video by Cpl. Dillon)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851240
|VIRIN:
|220723-O-N0842-1001-N
|Filename:
|DOD_109122640
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Multinational Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training, by CPL Dillon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT