    Center for Information Warfare Training Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Capt. Christopher G. Bryant relieved Capt. Marc W. Ratkus as commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 22.

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, served as the presiding officer, while retired Rear Adm. Steve L. Parode, a leader in the information warfare community and mentor to Ratkus, provided comments as the guest speaker.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 21:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851234
    VIRIN: 220722-N-WZ128-2001
    Filename: DOD_109122465
    Length: 01:15:13
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    TAGS

    NETC
    Change of Command
    CIWT

