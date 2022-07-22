Center for Information Warfare Training Change of Command

Capt. Christopher G. Bryant relieved Capt. Marc W. Ratkus as commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 22.
Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, served as the presiding officer, while retired Rear Adm. Steve L. Parode, a leader in the information warfare community and mentor to Ratkus, provided comments as the guest speaker.
