Moose Creek Dam Modification Project Overview

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is strengthening the interior of Moose Creek Dam by building a mix-in-place barrier wall. Known as a “mega project,” it is the largest USACE civil works project in Alaska for more than 30 years with an estimated value of $148 million. The work will address risks of aging infrastructure and extend the life of the dam for many years to come. In August 2021, a construction contract was awarded to the Bauer Foundation Corp. of Florida to begin building cement panels inside the dam. The first phase of the wall construction will span 4.5 miles at depths of up to 65 feet. The work started last spring and is anticipated to be completed by 2026. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)