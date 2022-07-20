Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9 CES EOD Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the 95th Civil Support Team teamed up for a joint training exercise on Beale Air Force Base, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851227
    VIRIN: 220720-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109122373
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 CES EOD Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Beale Air Force Base
    9 ces
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    95th Civil Support Team
    CBRN & EOD response team

