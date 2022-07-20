Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-473 conduct FARP operations in support of ITX

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel aircraft from Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 775 at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 20, 2022. FARP operations allow the Aviation Combat Element to maintain longer times on station and decrease turnaround times in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    RESERVES
    29 Palms
    MARINES
    MWSS-473
    MAGTF-23
    MFRITX422

