MWSS-473 conduct FARP operations in support of ITX

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel aircraft from Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron 775 at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 20, 2022. FARP operations allow the Aviation Combat Element to maintain longer times on station and decrease turnaround times in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851226
|VIRIN:
|220720-M-BD822-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109122372
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
