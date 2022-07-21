Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 112th Field Artillery Regiment shoot 105mm Howitzers at XCTC

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Fire 105mm Howitzers at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851225
    VIRIN: 220722-Z-PJ092-1003
    Filename: DOD_109122349
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, Soldiers of the 112th Field Artillery Regiment shoot 105mm Howitzers at XCTC, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XCTC NJNG 444th MPAD 44th IBCT

