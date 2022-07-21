Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Fire 105mm Howitzers at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.
|07.21.2022
|07.22.2022 18:41
|Video Productions
|851225
|220722-Z-PJ092-1003
|DOD_109122349
|00:01:17
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 112th Field Artillery Regiment shoot 105mm Howitzers at XCTC, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
