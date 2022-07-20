Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PT session for CTLT Cadets With Major General Ryan

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    This morning, the Lightning Support Brigade hosted a PT session for CTLT Cadets assigned to Tropic Lightning Division this summer. This also gave the Cadets, the opportunity to spend some time with the 25th ID Commanding General, MG Ryan.
    This session included exercises such as: Kettlebell swings, log lifts, ball toss, hand release push ups, just to name a few. Until next time, STRIKE HARD! ⚡️

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:16
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    This work, PT session for CTLT Cadets With Major General Ryan, by SGT Kenyel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

