PT session for CTLT Cadets With Major General Ryan

This morning, the Lightning Support Brigade hosted a PT session for CTLT Cadets assigned to Tropic Lightning Division this summer. This also gave the Cadets, the opportunity to spend some time with the 25th ID Commanding General, MG Ryan.
This session included exercises such as: Kettlebell swings, log lifts, ball toss, hand release push ups, just to name a few. Until next time, STRIKE HARD! ⚡️
