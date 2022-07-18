Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll Package

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    153rd Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery from South Dakota, along with Minnesota's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry, conduct Bridging Operations on Ferrell Lake at Camp Ripley, in Little Falls, Minnesota on 18 July 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851221
    VIRIN: 220718-A-YH333-231
    Filename: DOD_109122287
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley

