Do Your Part in Public Affairs

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Day 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas Army National Guard is now recruiting for Public Affairs/Mass Communication Specialists. Some skills that you will learn: photography, writing, social media management, video production, journalism, media relations, and more. Contact your local Army recruiter to learn more. For more information on this position, go to https://www.nationalguard.com/46s-public-affairs-mass-communication-specialist
    The 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is a component of the 71st Troop Command. You can contact our team to learn more about us at 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com

