Do Your Part in Public Affairs

The Texas Army National Guard is now recruiting for Public Affairs/Mass Communication Specialists. Some skills that you will learn: photography, writing, social media management, video production, journalism, media relations, and more. Contact your local Army recruiter to learn more. For more information on this position, go to https://www.nationalguard.com/46s-public-affairs-mass-communication-specialist
The 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is a component of the 71st Troop Command. You can contact our team to learn more about us at 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 18:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|851217
|VIRIN:
|220722-Z-WV576-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109122263
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
