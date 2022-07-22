Do Your Part in Public Affairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Texas Army National Guard is now recruiting for Public Affairs/Mass Communication Specialists. Some skills that you will learn: photography, writing, social media management, video production, journalism, media relations, and more. Contact your local Army recruiter to learn more. For more information on this position, go to https://www.nationalguard.com/46s-public-affairs-mass-communication-specialist

The 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is a component of the 71st Troop Command. You can contact our team to learn more about us at 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com