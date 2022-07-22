Tell the Texas Story | 100th MPAD Recruits Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Texas Army National Guard's 100th MPAD is recruiting Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialists to tell the Texas Soldier Story. Mass communicators supervise and assist administration of Texas Army National Guard public affairs programs by researching, preparing, and distributing news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs on military personnel and activities.



Things you will learn:

• Media & Communications

• Writing & Research

• Public Relations



Contact your local recruiter or email 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com to learn more.