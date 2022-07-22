Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tell the Texas Story | 100th MPAD Recruits Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Texas Army National Guard's 100th MPAD is recruiting Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialists to tell the Texas Soldier Story. Mass communicators supervise and assist administration of Texas Army National Guard public affairs programs by researching, preparing, and distributing news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs on military personnel and activities.

    Things you will learn:
    • Media & Communications
    • Writing & Research
    • Public Relations

    Contact your local recruiter or email 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com to learn more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 17:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 851216
    VIRIN: 220722-A-UK617-389
    Filename: DOD_109122261
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tell the Texas Story | 100th MPAD Recruits Soldiers, by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Public Affairs
    Recruiting
    Opportunities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT