The Texas Army National Guard's 100th MPAD is recruiting Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialists to tell the Texas Soldier Story. Mass communicators supervise and assist administration of Texas Army National Guard public affairs programs by researching, preparing, and distributing news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs on military personnel and activities.
Things you will learn:
• Media & Communications
• Writing & Research
• Public Relations
Contact your local recruiter or email 100thmpadtxang@gmail.com to learn more.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|851216
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-UK617-389
|Filename:
|DOD_109122261
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tell the Texas Story | 100th MPAD Recruits Soldiers, by SSG Praxedis Pineda
