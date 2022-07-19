Partner Nation Divers Put Safety First at RIMPAC 2022

PEARL HARBOR (July 19, 2022) - U.S. Army Spec. Mateo Rohls and Royal Canadian Navy Sailor 1st Class Alexandra Lepage discuss their experiences as divers during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Cpl. Charles Audet, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre Richard, Mass Communications Chief Eric Chan)
|07.19.2022
|07.22.2022 21:24
|Video Productions
|851204
|220719-A-N0842-1002-C
|DOD_109122169
|00:01:30
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|1
|1
