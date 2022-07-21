Fort Riley's 1st Infantry Division Division's Devil Brigade just completed an 11 month deployment in Europe. We followed the story of one family to help share their experience with others. Welcome home!
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851196
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-JW006-494
|Filename:
|DOD_109122081
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home Devil Brigade, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT