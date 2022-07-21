Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home Devil Brigade

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson

    1st Infantry Division

    Fort Riley's 1st Infantry Division Division's Devil Brigade just completed an 11 month deployment in Europe. We followed the story of one family to help share their experience with others. Welcome home!

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851196
    VIRIN: 220721-A-JW006-494
    Filename: DOD_109122081
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Welcome Home Devil Brigade, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    redeployment
    Devil brigade
    1st infantry Division
    deployment
    defender Europe

