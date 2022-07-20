BACH, in coordination with the Red Cross and the Military Affairs Committee of Hopkinsville, conducted a blood drive at the War Memorial Building in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851195
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-DQ133-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109122042
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|41961, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAC of Hopkinsville Hosts Blood Drive, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT