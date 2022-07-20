Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAC of Hopkinsville Hosts Blood Drive

    07.20.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH, in coordination with the Red Cross and the Military Affairs Committee of Hopkinsville, conducted a blood drive at the War Memorial Building in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. 

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    AMMED
    DHA
    MHF

