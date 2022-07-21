Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility Treats Airmen to Italian Cuisine

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing leadership and the 6th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve Italian Cuisine to Airmen as part of an appreciation meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 21, 2022. The three-course meal aimed to provide a unique dining experience for servicemembers at the Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Dining Facility
    Services
    food service
    Airmen Appreciation
    6th Force Support Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

