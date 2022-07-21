Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility Treats Airmen to Italian Cuisine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



6th Air Refueling Wing leadership and the 6th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve Italian Cuisine to Airmen as part of an appreciation meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 21, 2022. The three-course meal aimed to provide a unique dining experience for servicemembers at the Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)