6th Air Refueling Wing leadership and the 6th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve Italian Cuisine to Airmen as part of an appreciation meal at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 21, 2022. The three-course meal aimed to provide a unique dining experience for servicemembers at the Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851190
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-CC148-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121968
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dinner’s Reef Dining Facility Treats Airmen to Italian Cuisine, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
