U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point addresses guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park, North Carolina, July 21, 2022. As the air station prepares to base six F-35 Lightning II squadrons, this park serves to pay tribute and embrace the 80 years of naval aviation history of MCAS Cherry Point. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851166
|VIRIN:
|220721-M-SP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121571
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Video (B-Roll), by Cpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT