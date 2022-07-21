Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Video (B-Roll)

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point addresses guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park, North Carolina, July 21, 2022. As the air station prepares to base six F-35 Lightning II squadrons, this park serves to pay tribute and embrace the 80 years of naval aviation history of MCAS Cherry Point. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851166
    VIRIN: 220721-M-SP612-1001
    Filename: DOD_109121571
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USMC
    Cherry Point
    Historic
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Air Park

