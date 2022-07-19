412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

A C-12 Huron, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II from the 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover to kick off the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 19. (Air Force video by Lindsey Iniguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851165
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-TF785-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121569
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
