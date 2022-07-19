Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by James West 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A C-12 Huron, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II from the 412th Test Wing, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover to kick off the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 19. (Air Force video by James West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851164
    VIRIN: 220719-F-PJ086-5001
    Filename: DOD_109121568
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 Lightning II
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT