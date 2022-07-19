Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 412th Test Wing out of Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts a flyover during the opening ceremony of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 19. 360 degree video from inside F-16 in formation. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851162
    VIRIN: 220401-F-HC101-9901
    Filename: DOD_109121544
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 Lightning II
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

