An F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 412th Test Wing out of Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts a flyover during the opening ceremony of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 19. 360 degree video from inside F-16 in formation. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851162
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-HC101-9901
|Filename:
|DOD_109121544
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT