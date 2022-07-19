412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 412th Test Wing out of Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts a flyover during the opening ceremony of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 19. 360 degree video from inside F-16 in formation. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)