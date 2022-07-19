The 412th Test Wing launched an F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game opening ceremony at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium, July 19. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851160
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-HC101-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121520
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover
