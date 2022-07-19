Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Test Wing launched an F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II from Edwards Air Force Base, California, to conduct a flyover during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game opening ceremony at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium, July 19. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851160
    VIRIN: 220719-F-HC101-9001
    Filename: DOD_109121520
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Test Wing kicks 2022 MLB All-Star Game with thunderous flyover, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    F-35 Lightning II
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    F-19 Fighting Falcon

