In order to develop virtual reality training modules for the 23rd Maintenance Group at Moody Air Force Base,
an AETC contracted virtual reality team recently took the first 3 dimensional images of the HH-60 W Jolly Green II.
The Integrated Technology Program uses the training modules in an effort to reduce aircraft training downtime while increasing student retention rates. ITP also allows for multiple students to simultaneously interact and train with the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851158
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121470
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd MXG explores virtual reality, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT