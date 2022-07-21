Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd MXG explores virtual reality

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    In order to develop virtual reality training modules for the 23rd Maintenance Group at Moody Air Force Base,
    an AETC contracted virtual reality team recently took the first 3 dimensional images of the HH-60 W Jolly Green II.

    The Integrated Technology Program uses the training modules in an effort to reduce aircraft training downtime while increasing student retention rates. ITP also allows for multiple students to simultaneously interact and train with the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851158
    VIRIN: 220721-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109121470
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd MXG explores virtual reality, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual reality
    Moody Air Force Base
    AETC
    MXG
    HH-60W
    integrated technology program

