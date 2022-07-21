23rd MXG explores virtual reality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In order to develop virtual reality training modules for the 23rd Maintenance Group at Moody Air Force Base,

an AETC contracted virtual reality team recently took the first 3 dimensional images of the HH-60 W Jolly Green II.



The Integrated Technology Program uses the training modules in an effort to reduce aircraft training downtime while increasing student retention rates. ITP also allows for multiple students to simultaneously interact and train with the aircraft.