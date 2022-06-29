Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 heavy drops into Warren DZ

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Airmen from the 96th Airlift Squadron and 27th Aerial Port Squadron conducting heavy actual air drops on Warren drop zone at Fort McCoy WI.
    The units are part of the 934th Airlift Wing at Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota operating C-130 Hercules aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851151
    VIRIN: 220629-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109121374
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing
    Fort McCoy WI.
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station

