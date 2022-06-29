C-130 heavy drops into Warren DZ

Airmen from the 96th Airlift Squadron and 27th Aerial Port Squadron conducting heavy actual air drops on Warren drop zone at Fort McCoy WI.
The units are part of the 934th Airlift Wing at Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota operating C-130 Hercules aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851151
|VIRIN:
|220629-D-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121374
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
