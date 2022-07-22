Dynamic Front 2022 Morale Video

U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Exercise Dynamic Front 2022 is the premiere U.S.-led NATO Allies and Partners integrated fires exercise in the European theater led by 56th Artillery Command. It focuses on fire interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural and technical domains.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Casson)
All music has been verified free of copyright and free for public use.
|07.22.2022
|07.22.2022 10:26
|Video Productions
|851146
|220722-A-JC307-1000
|DOD_109121192
|00:01:48
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|2
|2
