Dynamic Front 2022 Morale Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Exercise Dynamic Front 2022 is the premiere U.S.-led NATO Allies and Partners integrated fires exercise in the European theater led by 56th Artillery Command. It focuses on fire interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural and technical domains.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Casson)



All music has been verified free of copyright and free for public use.