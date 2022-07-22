Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 2022 Morale Video

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Casson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Exercise Dynamic Front 2022 is the premiere U.S.-led NATO Allies and Partners integrated fires exercise in the European theater led by 56th Artillery Command. It focuses on fire interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural and technical domains.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Casson)

    All music has been verified free of copyright and free for public use.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    41stFAB
    56ac

