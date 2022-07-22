Army G-9 Installation Services Director visits Fort Stewart-HAAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Michael Reheuser, Director of Installation Services, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to get an update on the quality of life provided to Soldiers and Families on the installation. Watch the video to see what Mr. Reheuser saw and what could be in Stewart-Hunter's future.