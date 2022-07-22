Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army G-9 Installation Services Director visits Fort Stewart-HAAF

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Mr. Michael Reheuser, Director of Installation Services, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to get an update on the quality of life provided to Soldiers and Families on the installation. Watch the video to see what Mr. Reheuser saw and what could be in Stewart-Hunter's future.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851145
    VIRIN: 220722-O-WJ404-204
    Filename: DOD_109121145
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army G-9 Installation Services Director visits Fort Stewart-HAAF, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC IMCOM Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army housing

