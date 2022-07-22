Mr. Michael Reheuser, Director of Installation Services, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to get an update on the quality of life provided to Soldiers and Families on the installation. Watch the video to see what Mr. Reheuser saw and what could be in Stewart-Hunter's future.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851145
|VIRIN:
|220722-O-WJ404-204
|Filename:
|DOD_109121145
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army G-9 Installation Services Director visits Fort Stewart-HAAF, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
