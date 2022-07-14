Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Real Thaw 2022 Highlight Video

    2, PORTUGAL

    07.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Highlight video of 52nd FW Airmen working at Real Thaw 2022 on Beja Air Base in Portugal.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 07:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851131
    VIRIN: 220714-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120872
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: 2, PT

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Real Thaw 2022 Highlight Video, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RT22 #RealThaw #RealThaw2022

