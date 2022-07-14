Highlight video of 52nd FW Airmen working at Real Thaw 2022 on Beja Air Base in Portugal.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 07:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851131
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-BN774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120872
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|2, PT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Real Thaw 2022 Highlight Video, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
