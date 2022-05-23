Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE band "Touch and Go" strengthens partnership in Albania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TIRANA, SHKODER, ALBANIA

    05.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), toured Albania May 17-23 during "America Week". During their visit to Albania, the band "Touch and Go" met with the U.S. Ambassador to Albania, performed alongside the Albanian military band as well as local artists at Skanderbeg Square in the capital city of Tirana and Rozafa Castle in the city of Shkoder. The band also engaged with local children and teenagers for cultural exchange opportunities. "America Week" celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relationships between the United States and Albania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 04:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851125
    VIRIN: 220523-F-VD885-376
    Filename: DOD_109120771
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: TIRANA, SHKODER, AL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE band "Touch and Go" strengthens partnership in Albania, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE Band
    Albania
    Tirana
    Stronger Together
    America Week
    Shkoder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT