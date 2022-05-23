USAFE band "Touch and Go" strengthens partnership in Albania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), toured Albania May 17-23 during "America Week". During their visit to Albania, the band "Touch and Go" met with the U.S. Ambassador to Albania, performed alongside the Albanian military band as well as local artists at Skanderbeg Square in the capital city of Tirana and Rozafa Castle in the city of Shkoder. The band also engaged with local children and teenagers for cultural exchange opportunities. "America Week" celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relationships between the United States and Albania.