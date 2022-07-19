Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 22 Polish Krab

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.19.2022

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Elements of the Polish Army 5th Artillery Regiment prepare for live-fire missions as part of exercise Dynamic Front 22 (DF 22) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 19, 2022.

    DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    DynamicFront USArmy

