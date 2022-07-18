Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Tests Close-in Weapon System

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier and Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    AT SEA (July 18, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) test fires its close-in weapon system. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851112
    VIRIN: 220718-N-IO312-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120546
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, USS America Tests Close-in Weapon System, by PO2 Jonathan Berlier and PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CIWS
    Fire Controlman
    weapons
    USS America

