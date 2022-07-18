AT SEA (July 18, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) test fires its close-in weapon system. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851112
|VIRIN:
|220718-N-IO312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120546
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America Tests Close-in Weapon System, by PO2 Jonathan Berlier and PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT