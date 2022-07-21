Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard takes employers on 'Boss Lift' KC-46 Pegasus flight

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    About 25 civilians were given the opportunity to fly aboard a KC-46A Pegasus refueler from Pease Air National Guard Base to Fort Drum, New York, to watch New Hampshire's 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a live-fire training exercise with a HIMARS rocket launcher July 22, 2022. The event gave employers an up-close view of what Guardsmen do while away from their civilian careers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Devin Bard)

    Interview 1: Raji Gupta, senior program manager, Amazon; Interview 2: Tyler Dumont, public information officer, New Hampshire Department of Safety. Additional courtesy footage provided by Kathi Doucet.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851108
    VIRIN: 220721-Z-HA185-0800
    Filename: DOD_109120515
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard takes employers on 'Boss Lift' KC-46 Pegasus flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

