NH National Guard takes employers on 'Boss Lift' KC-46 Pegasus flight

About 25 civilians were given the opportunity to fly aboard a KC-46A Pegasus refueler from Pease Air National Guard Base to Fort Drum, New York, to watch New Hampshire's 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a live-fire training exercise with a HIMARS rocket launcher July 22, 2022. The event gave employers an up-close view of what Guardsmen do while away from their civilian careers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Devin Bard)
Interview 1: Raji Gupta, senior program manager, Amazon; Interview 2: Tyler Dumont, public information officer, New Hampshire Department of Safety. Additional courtesy footage provided by Kathi Doucet.
High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
