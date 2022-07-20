Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helocast and MOUT Training during RIMPAC 2022

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Seaman Christopher Crawford 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220720-N-WG572-2001 BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 20, 2022) – U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct helicopter casting and Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 20. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, and more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851107
    VIRIN: 220720-N-WG572-2001
    Filename: DOD_109120402
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helocast and MOUT Training during RIMPAC 2022, by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    Hawaii
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    RIMPAC2022

