Helocast and MOUT Training during RIMPAC 2022

220720-N-WG572-2001 BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 20, 2022) – U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct helicopter casting and Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 20. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, and more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 23:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851107
|VIRIN:
|220720-N-WG572-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120402
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
