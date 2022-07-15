Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAN SURVEY TEAM RIMPAC 22

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Jarrod Mulvihill 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION (July 15, 2022) The Royal Australian Navy Deployable Geospatial Survey Team is attached to 2nd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment Landing Force during Rim of the Pacific 2022. They have worked alongside the U.S. Navy Fleet Survey Team to survey the ocean floor, determining the slope of the surf zone and the profile of the beach. They use a Rover Real Time Kinematic Global Navigation Satellite System, that works similar to a GPS, to conduct these activities. The tool is made up of a Base Station Receiver on land and a Rover Receiver. Boat survey data is collected by a Fly Away Survey Kit on a General-Purpose Inflatable Boat. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Leading Seaman Jarrod Mulvihill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:37
    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC2022
