RAN SURVEY TEAM RIMPAC 22

BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION (July 15, 2022) The Royal Australian Navy Deployable Geospatial Survey Team is attached to 2nd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment Landing Force during Rim of the Pacific 2022. They have worked alongside the U.S. Navy Fleet Survey Team to survey the ocean floor, determining the slope of the surf zone and the profile of the beach. They use a Rover Real Time Kinematic Global Navigation Satellite System, that works similar to a GPS, to conduct these activities. The tool is made up of a Base Station Receiver on land and a Rover Receiver. Boat survey data is collected by a Fly Away Survey Kit on a General-Purpose Inflatable Boat. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Leading Seaman Jarrod Mulvihill)