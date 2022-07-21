Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022 Week in review 13JUL22-20JUL22

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Lavin and Petty Officer 3rd Class Demitrius Williams

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220721-N-OR809-1001 PEARL HARBOR (July 21, 2022) Multinational forces conduct military training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius J. Williams and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Lavin)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851093
    VIRIN: 220721-N-OR809-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120186
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, RIMPAC 2022 Week in review 13JUL22-20JUL22, by PO3 Dylan Lavin and PO3 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIMPAC2022

