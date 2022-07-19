Massachusetts 1-181st Conducts Coordinated STX and MASCAL Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform combat life-saver tasks during a Situational Training eXercise (STX) on July 19, 2022, at the 44th IBCT’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.