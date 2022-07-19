Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform combat life-saver tasks during a Situational Training eXercise (STX) on July 19, 2022, at the 44th IBCT’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851091
|VIRIN:
|220719-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120184
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts 1-181st Conducts Coordinated STX and MASCAL Exercise, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
