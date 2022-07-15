1-114th Infantry Regiment Conducts Tactical Helicopter Operations Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Brigade Combat Team, prepare to mount an incoming UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter during the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York on July 15, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.