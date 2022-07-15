Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-114th Infantry Regiment Conducts Tactical Helicopter Operations Training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Brigade Combat Team, prepare to mount an incoming UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter during the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York on July 15, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851089
    VIRIN: 220715-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120182
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, 1-114th Infantry Regiment Conducts Tactical Helicopter Operations Training, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk XCTC NJ National Guard 1-114th Infantry 44th IBCT

