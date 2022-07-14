Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, Live Fire Mortar Drill

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Headquarters, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, conduct live fire mortar drills at Fort. Drum, New York, July 14, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851088
    VIRIN: 220714-Z-PJ092-1002
    Filename: DOD_109120181
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, Live Fire Mortar Drill, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mortar
    New Jersey
    live fire
    Fort Drum
    National Guard
    XCTC

