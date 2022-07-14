Soldiers with Headquarters, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, conduct live fire mortar drills at Fort. Drum, New York, July 14, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851088
|VIRIN:
|220714-Z-PJ092-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109120181
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, Live Fire Mortar Drill, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT