    National Guard Infantry Conduct Live Fire Exercise at XCTC

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct a Live Fire Exercise on July 12, 2022 at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851087
    VIRIN: 220708-Z-PJ092-1002
    Filename: DOD_109120180
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Infantry Conduct Live Fire Exercise at XCTC, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XCTC NJNG 444th MPAD 44th IBCT

