Soldiers with the 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, load equipment onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV), on July 11, 2022 at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,000 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.
|07.07.2022
|07.21.2022 19:58
|Video Productions
|851085
|220707-Z-PJ092-1005
|DOD_109120173
|00:00:37
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
National Guard Engineers build HQ, by PFC Michael Hayes
