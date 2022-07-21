Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northcom Leader Speaks at Security Forum

    CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, speaks at the Aspen Security Conference in Colorado.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 19:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851080
    Filename: DOD_109120146
    Length: 00:26:10
    Location: CO, US

