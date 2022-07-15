Airmen from the 436th and 512th Airlift Wings take part in the 2022 Liberty Eagle Readiness Exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 11-15, 2022. The exercise tested their ability to generate, employ and sustain airpower across the world in a simulated contested and degraded operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851056
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-IF978-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119848
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, LERE 2022 ensures Dover AFB readiness, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
