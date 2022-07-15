Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LERE 2022 ensures Dover AFB readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th and 512th Airlift Wings take part in the 2022 Liberty Eagle Readiness Exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 11-15, 2022. The exercise tested their ability to generate, employ and sustain airpower across the world in a simulated contested and degraded operational environment.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851056
    VIRIN: 220721-F-IF978-9001
    Filename: DOD_109119848
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    This work, LERE 2022 ensures Dover AFB readiness, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    readiness
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Airlift Wing
    multi capable Airmen
    LERE 2022
    Liberty Eagle Readiness Exercise

