    How To Survive The PT Test

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Every Airmen in the U.S. Air Force has to maintain a minimal standard of 70% on the PT test, This video details the numerous ways to maintain physical fitness from the gym to the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851055
    VIRIN: 220721-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109119845
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    pt test
    physical
    fitness
    pt

