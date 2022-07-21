How To Survive The PT Test

Every Airmen in the U.S. Air Force has to maintain a minimal standard of 70% on the PT test, This video details the numerous ways to maintain physical fitness from the gym to the field. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851055
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-MO432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119845
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT